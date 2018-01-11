Marcus Lattimore to return home to work for USC football program

Marcus Lattimore is coming back home to work with the University of South Carolina's football team.

According to FOX 57 in Columbia, Lattimore said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has hired him as the director of player development.

The former USC running back is leaving Heathwood Hall, where he has been coaching high school football for the past two years.

Due to leading the Marcus Lattimore Foundation, he was originally unable to work for USC's football program due to NCAA regulations. But FOX 57 reports that he has worked out compliance with the NCAA.

Lattimore took to Twitter on Thursday and shared his thoughts:

I am so blessed to a part of the @GamecockFB organization. I empathize with those guys in that locker room because I lived it. Football is their platform, not their purpose. I will be assisting in their preparation for life. #BeyondFootball #SpursUp — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) January 11, 2018

