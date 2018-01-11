Marcus Lattimore to return home to work for USC football program - FOX Carolina 21

Marcus Lattimore to return home to work for USC football program

Posted: Updated:
Marcus Lattimore speaks at an Upstate football camp. (File/FOX Carolina) Marcus Lattimore speaks at an Upstate football camp. (File/FOX Carolina)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Marcus Lattimore is coming back home to work with the University of South Carolina's football team.

According to FOX 57 in Columbia, Lattimore said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has hired him as the director of player development.

The former USC running back is leaving Heathwood Hall, where he has been coaching high school football for the past two years.

Due to leading the Marcus Lattimore Foundation, he was originally unable to work for USC's football program due to NCAA regulations. But FOX 57 reports that he has worked out compliance with the NCAA.

Lattimore took to Twitter on Thursday and shared his thoughts:

