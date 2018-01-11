New BMW Charity Pro-Am executive director, tournament director named

Entrepreneur and former director of sports marketing for the Golf Channel, Steve Sellery was announced Wednesday as the new executive director of the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

The tournament, presented by SYNNEX Corporation, pairs amateurs and celebrities together for four day competition. Since 2001, the tournament has generated more than $12.7 million in donations to Upstate charities.

Sellery said he is honored to be leading the tournament team.

"This opportunity represents a dream-sequence for me, both personally and professionally, and I look forward to working with our Board of Directors, sponsors, and community partners well into the future," he said.

Former Operations Director of the tournament, Mike McGovern, has been named as the tournament director. He joined the team in fall 2016.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.