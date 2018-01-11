FTC warns consumers against flood-damaged cars for sale - FOX Carolina 21

FTC warns consumers against flood-damaged cars for sale

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about flood-damaged cars for sale. According to the FTC, storm-damaged cars are cleaned up and taken out of state to sell. 

The FTC says consumers should the following to make sure a vehicle isn't flood-damaged: 

  • Look for water stains, mildew, or sand under the carpet, floor mats, and dashboard. 
  • Look for fog in headlights and taillights 
  • Do a smell test. A strong scent of cleaning products could be a sign that someone is trying to mask mold.
  • Get a vehicle history report from a database service that lists flood damage. 
  • Know the difference between a "salvage title" and a "flood title." The FTC says a salvage title means the vehicle was declared a total loss by an insurance company. A flood title means the car was in water deep enough to fill the engine compartment, according to the FTC.
  • Have a mechanic inspect the car. 
  • Report fraud if you think a dealer is selling a flood-damaged vehicle. Reports can be made to the National Insurance Crime Bureau at 800-835-6422.

For more information, visit the FTC website

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

