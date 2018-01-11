FTC warns consumers against flood-damaged cars for sale

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about flood-damaged cars for sale. According to the FTC, storm-damaged cars are cleaned up and taken out of state to sell.

The FTC says consumers should the following to make sure a vehicle isn't flood-damaged:

Look for water stains, mildew, or sand under the carpet, floor mats, and dashboard.

Look for fog in headlights and taillights

Do a smell test. A strong scent of cleaning products could be a sign that someone is trying to mask mold.

Get a vehicle history report from a database service that lists flood damage.

Know the difference between a "salvage title" and a "flood title." The FTC says a salvage title means the vehicle was declared a total loss by an insurance company. A flood title means the car was in water deep enough to fill the engine compartment, according to the FTC.

Have a mechanic inspect the car.

Report fraud if you think a dealer is selling a flood-damaged vehicle. Reports can be made to the National Insurance Crime Bureau at 800-835-6422.

For more information, visit the FTC website.

