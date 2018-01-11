Deputies: 2 arrested, 11 illegal poker machines seized in Cherokee Co. gambling bust

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with an illegal gambling operation.

Deputies said the arrests were made after the sheriff's office executed a search warrant of mobile home on River Hill Road in Blacksburg. According to deputies, the sheriff's office had been conducting surveillance on possible illegal gambling activity inside the mobile home.

The sheriff's office said 11 illegal poker machines and $2,475 in cash were seized during the search. Notebooks detailing how much money was made from each machine were also seized in the search, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, the notebooks will be shared with Federal Law Enforcement and IRS agents to determine if taxes were paid on the earnings.

Deputies said Robert Coleman, 70, and Danny Baxter Ruppe, 61, were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Deputies said Coleman and Ruppe were each charged with 11 counts of gambling and unlawful possession/operation of slot, video, or gambling device. Ruppe was also charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol, the sheriff's office said.

