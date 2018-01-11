How to tell if you have the flu virus, or something else

Dr. Christian Montagano isn't taking any risks when it comes to getting sick on the job. He's been wearing a face mask to protect himself while treating patients at Emergency MD in Greenville. And he's been seeing quite a few with the flu.

He said, "This is one of the worst cases of flu I've seen in the past couple of years. We've had a ton of cases, probably 15 positive cases a day coming through here just at our one facility."

He said the staff has been busy doing nasal swabs on patients to test for the flu, which gives a positive or negative result if the virus is detected.

Dr. Montagaon explained, "We do a rapid flu test here which tests for both flu A and flu B, we get that in about five minutes and that way we can decide if we're going to initiate treatment or not ."

Treatment includes staying home and getting lots of rest. The doctor also says Tamiflu can be prescribed to lessen the duration of the illness.

Besides the flu test, Dr. Montagano said, there are some tell-tale signs to look for to determine if a patient has influenza, or something else. "I think what separates it from just the common cold or an upper respiratory infection is the true fever, chills and body aches which is debilitating at times, which separates it from the mild cough and runny nose, and not feeling well."

He added, it's good to come in if you're having the common flu symptoms, so you can get properly diagnosed.

