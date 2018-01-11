Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary school dismissing early due to water line malfunction

Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary School is dismissing early because the school is without water.

In a Facebook post, the school said the issue was caused by a water line malfunction on Highway 56.

The school said the afterschool program and all afterschool activities are also canceled.

