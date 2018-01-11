Greenville Co. deputies ask for public assistance in identifying gas station robbery suspect

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage. (Source: GCSO).

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage. (Source: GCSO).

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in a gas station robbery.

Deputies said the suspect robbed the Kash Corner convenience store on Fork Shoals Road on Sunday.

The suspect entered the store around 12:30 p.m. and attempted to buy alcohol, deputies said. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect threatened the clerk and demanded money from the register when the clerk refused the sale due to lack of I.D.

Deputies said the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Autopsy reveals new details about how Erica Parsons died, and lived

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.