Rain and a few storms possible Friday

Rain will pick up further on Friday, with a chance for a few t-storms during the late afternoon. Temps cool down this weekend with some snow showers for the high mountains.

Tonight we’ll see continued showers, with pockets of heavy rain in the mountains especially. Lows stay steady in the 50s toward the AM commute on Friday. Heavier rain pushes in for Friday afternoon as a cold front moves in. Expect highs in the 60s area-wide.

Once the front passes through, temps will drop quickly! Gusty northwest winds will bring in 30s for Friday night, then 40s for most spots on Saturday. A few snow showers will develop along the TN border Friday night into Saturday morning.

The coldest day will be Sunday as highs only get to 42 in the Upstate and 36 in the mountains. The colder than normal air will stick around into next week.

