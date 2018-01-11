Warm and stormy today followed by BIG weekend cooldown - FOX Carolina 21

Warm and stormy today followed by BIG weekend cooldown

GREENVILLE, SC

The rest of the afternoon will contain spotty downpours before more organized heavy rain and a few thunderstorms move in from the west with potential isolated flooding and gusty wind.

It should all be done by 7 PM or so before colder air moves back into the area along with a few Tennessee border snow showers tonight into Saturday morning.

Other than that, the weekend looks dry, sunny, and cold with highs in the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the Upstate with brisk northwest wind on Saturday.

The arctic air will stick around next week, and might even get even colder by Tuesday and Wednesday which will bring overnight lows into the teens area-wide with just a slight chance at a snow shower or two on Tuesday.

We’ll bounce back a little bit by the end of the week, otherwise, plan for it to feel more like winter next week.

