Bon Secours St. Francis Health System puts visiting restrictions - FOX Carolina 21

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System puts visiting restrictions in place due to flu

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced it has put visiting restrictions in place due to an increase in flu-like activity. 

The health system said the visiting restrictions apply to the mom/baby unit at St. Francis Eastside and the oncology unit of St. Francis Downtown. 

Anyone with exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory illness or the flu is asked to not visit any facility at this time. 

