Bon Secours St. Francis Health System puts visiting restrictions in place due to flu

The Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced it has put visiting restrictions in place due to an increase in flu-like activity.

The health system said the visiting restrictions apply to the mom/baby unit at St. Francis Eastside and the oncology unit of St. Francis Downtown.

Anyone with exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory illness or the flu is asked to not visit any facility at this time.

