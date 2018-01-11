NCDOT: Roadway in Transylvania Co. clear after football-sized rocks removed

Officials with Transylvania County 911, Emergency Services said they've received reports of a possible rock slide in the area.

They made the announcement on their Twitter and Facebook pages.

The agency said they were told the rock slide was partially blocking Hwy 64 W near West Fork Loop, just past the forks of the river.

NCDOT said they removed a few football sized rocks from the roadway.

The road is now clear, NCDOT said.

