Transylvania Co. Emergency Services receives reports of possible rock slide

Officials with Transylvania County 911, Emergency Services said they've received reports of a possible rock slide in the area.

They made the announcement on their Twitter and Facebook pages.

The agency said they were told the rock slide was partially blocking Hwy 64 W near West Fork Loop, just past the forks of the river.

Emergency Services said NCDOT officials were on their way to check the situation out.

