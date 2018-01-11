Boil water advisory issued for Pauline, Glenn Springs and surrounding rural areas

Spartanburg Water says a boil water advisory has been issued following a failure of a 12-inch distribution line.

The company said crews are currently on site to repair the line. Approximately 350 customers are affected by the advisory, Spartanburg Water said.

The advisory has been issued for the following areas:

Highway 56 and Highway 215 from Dairy Ridge Road to Foster Mill Circle

Kirkwood Place

Stoneridge Road

West Road

Jim Merritt Drive

Gibson Road

Eagle Nest Road

Grace Road

John Henry Way

Eastlake Drive

Bagwell Drive

Stone Station Road

Foster Mill Road

Millstone Acres Drive

W. Deerview Lane

E. Deerview Lane

Fincher Road

Foothills Drive

Horace Smith Road

Landfill Road

Lanford Road

O and W Drive

Running Deer Drive

Shands Road

Stewart Road

Stone Ridge Road

Washburn Court

Winding Way

Zimmerman Lake Road

Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary School

Spartanburg Water advises that customers in the affected areas vigorously boil water intended for cooking or drinking for at least one full minute before use.

The company said customers may experience outages or a reduction in normal water pressure during the repairs.

The repairs and testing will take at least 24 hours to complete, Spartanburg Water said.

