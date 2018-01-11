Boil water advisory issued for Pauline, Glenn Springs and surrou - FOX Carolina 21

Boil water advisory issued for Pauline, Glenn Springs and surrounding rural areas

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg Water says a boil water advisory has been issued following a failure of a 12-inch distribution line. 

The company said crews are currently on site to repair the line. Approximately 350 customers are affected by the advisory, Spartanburg Water said. 

The advisory has been issued for the following areas: 

Highway 56 and Highway 215 from Dairy Ridge Road to Foster Mill Circle 
Kirkwood Place
Stoneridge Road
West Road
Jim Merritt Drive
Gibson Road
Eagle Nest Road
Grace Road
John Henry Way 
Eastlake Drive
Bagwell Drive
Stone Station Road 
Foster Mill Road
Millstone Acres Drive
W. Deerview Lane
E. Deerview Lane
Fincher Road
Foothills Drive
Horace Smith Road
Landfill Road
Lanford Road
O and W Drive
Running Deer Drive
Shands Road
Stewart Road
Stone Ridge Road
Washburn Court
Winding Way
Zimmerman Lake Road
Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary School 

Spartanburg Water advises that customers in the affected areas vigorously boil water intended for cooking or drinking for at least one full minute before use. 

The company said customers may experience outages or a reduction in normal water pressure during the repairs. 

The repairs and testing will take at least 24 hours to complete, Spartanburg Water said. 

