Spartanburg Co. District 7 announces make-up days for weather closures

SPARTANBURG, SC

Spartanburg County Schools District Seven announced make-up days for closures due to inclement weather. 

The district said students will attend school on Monday, Feb. 19 to make up for a closure on Sept. 11 due to Hurricane Irma. The day was originally scheduled as a teacher workday, the district stated. 

According to the district, students will attend school on Friday, Mar. 30 to make up for the closure on Jan. 8. 

The district said Jun. 1 is still a potential make-up day if schools have additional weather closures. 

