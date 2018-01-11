Dispatchers needed across the Upstate

They’re one of the most important components of public safety and you may never see them. If you have an emergency, however, dispatchers are the first people you talk to.

"People call us when they're needing help,” said Greenville Police Department’s communications administrator, Frances Moore. “They're experiencing the worst day of their lives.

Lt. Adam DeVoure with the Greenville City Fire Department says dispatch keeps them informed throughout their calls.

"Without dispatch we would never make it out of the station because they are the first point of contact,” he explained.

According to Moore and dispatch directors around the Upstate, it’s a tough job to fill. Between the 12 hour shifts, late hours and the hiring process itself, Moore says its unfortunately common for agencies to have openings. Agencies around the Upstate have a lot of them.

"A lot of the problem is getting people through the hiring process,” said Moore. “Which is very stringent. You really want to screen well the people that are working in your communications department."

Spartanburg and Anderson counties have numerous openings to the point their current dispatchers are working loads of overtime. A problem Moore says plagued Greenville's dispatch in 2016. She says they had to think outside the box to combat the hiring issues.

"We’ll actually hire them through a temp agency first,” explained Moore. “Let them try us on for size shall we say."

Moore says it's drastically cut the hiring process time, but keeping that new employee can be tough.

"We've had people come in and a few weeks into the job, they're like 'This isn't for me,'" she said.

Moore says it’s a very stressful job which deters many, but it can also be the most rewarding experience.

"I took that call. I helped them get there. We saved that person," said Moore.

Pickens, Greenwood, Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Offices all have openings for part time and full time.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.