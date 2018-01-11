Deputies: Gas deployed during 3-hour standoff, man charged after shots fired call in Haywood Co.

Suspect in custody after shots fired call in Haywood Co. (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18)

Suspect in custody after shots fired call in Haywood Co. (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18)

Suspect in custody after shots fired call in Haywood Co. (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18)

Suspect in custody after shots fired call in Haywood Co. (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18)

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a shots fired call in the Shelton Cove Road area.

Deputies said an emergency alert was sent asking residents in the area to stay in their homes.

Around 5 p.m., Haywood County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Biodome Drive in the Hemphill Community after a concerned neighbor called 911 reporting a man outside the residence firing a gun several times and behaving erratically. Deputies received a second call about shots fired in the area, shortly after while en route to the scene.

Sheriff Greg Christopher with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office said deputies didn't make contact with the subject until they arrived on scene and heard gunfire. When they requested the subject come outside, he did not.

Deputies said a 3-hour standoff ensued.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist and brought a Bearcat vehicle to use and approach the house, and to remove the subject.

Christopher said deputies deployed gas and a special response team went inside.

Around 8:24 p.m., deputies said the man at the center of the incident had been taken into custody by law enforcement.

According to Christopher, the subject has been identified as Kyle Byrd, 52. Deputies are still working to determine how many round and weapons were used, and there is no word on whether Byrd has a prior criminal record.

No injuries were reported, and Byrd has been charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, going armed to the terror of the public and felony assault by pointing a firearm at a government official.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: 'He’s not a bad person:' Mother defends man accused of killing 9-year-old boy and his brother

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.