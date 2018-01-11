Netting put in place at Ridgeland Correctional Institution to combat contraband

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced it will be putting up netting in an effort to combat contraband.

According Bryan Sterling, Director of the Department of Corrections, said access to cell phones allows inmates to coordinate with people outside. Sterling said people are also throwing packages or backpacks over the fence.

The current fence is 12 feet high and the netting is 50 feet high, Sterling said.

According to Sterling, Richland is the first facility to receive the netting. He said the installation of the netting began on Tuesday and will continue to be put up during the year.

Sterling said the effort is a "war on contraband" and will help with the safety of the public, correction officers and other inmates.

