Police responding to armed robbery at Gamestop in Greenville

Police said they're responding to an armed robbery at an Upstate store on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Gamestop on the 100 block of Verdae Blvd in Greenville.

Officers said K9 units are on scene.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and had a handgun. Officers said the suspect did take items from the store as well.

