Police responding to armed robbery at Gamestop in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Police responding to armed robbery at Gamestop in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Police respond to armed robbery at Greenville Gamestop. (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18) Police respond to armed robbery at Greenville Gamestop. (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18)
Police respond to armed robbery at Greenville Gamestop. (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18) Police respond to armed robbery at Greenville Gamestop. (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said they're responding to an armed robbery at an Upstate store on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Gamestop on the 100 block of Verdae Blvd in Greenville.

Officers said K9 units are on scene.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and had a handgun. Officers said the suspect did take items from the store as well.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: MUG SHOTS: Suspects wanted by Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.