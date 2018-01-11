Zion Williamson returns to basketball court after November foot injury

Zion Williamson made his highly anticipated return to the basketball court on Thursday, and his performance did not disappoint.

The Spartanburg Day School basketball superstar had been out since November with a bruised foot.

Spartanburg Day School defeated Asheville Christian, 71-62. Williamson scored 31 points.

On January 20, Williamson is expected to make his decision on what college he'll bring his talents to.

