Tide Pod Challenge: Doctors say stay away from this online challenge

Tide Pod Challenge: Doctors say stay away from the online challenge (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18)

The Ice bucket challenge, the Kylie Jenner lip challenge, the Mannequin challenge - all of these have gone viral over social media platforms.

Now we're seeing another one that has parents' mouths dropping.

"I guess the big fad right now is ingesting or putting one of the Tide Pods into your mouth," Deandra Reasonover-Winjobi with Greenville Health Systems said.

The Tide Pod challenge is where teens challenge others to eat or somehow ingest this household item.

"It's almost like ingesting Draino," Reasonover-Winjobi said.

Experts said teens are taking part for attention or clicks on social media.

"They're always looking to see what's the next big thing, saying, 'How can I get more followers? How I can find more friends?' They just need to recognize that putting their health and wellness upfront - that is something that is important," she said.

Doctors at Emergency MD in Greenville say kids will wind up in the ICU if they eat just one of these pods.

"When these pods are ingested, they contain a large amount of detergents and surfactants which can burn the esophagus all the way down to the stomach. They can also irritate the eyes and lungs as well," Dr. Christian Montagano said.

Poison Control reports in 2017, more than 10,000 children were treated after being exposed to the pods. Since they've hit the market, seven deaths have been recorded.

Now parents have to keep an eye out for not only their little ones, but their teens as well.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.