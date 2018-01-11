Woman helps Upstate homeless man after heartbreaking photo goes viral

It’s a picture that speaks for itself, but this one might leave you speechless.

“It just broke my heart that he was out there all alone in the freezing weather,” said Kristin Boland, “He wasn't asking anyone for anything.”

Simpsonville resident, Kristin Boland said she saw the photo of a homeless Simpsonville man circulating around Facebook.

“I know there’s homeless people everywhere, but I just couldn’t seem to get this image out of my head,” said Boland.

In the photo you can see the outline of a person bundled up in layers of clothes sleeping beside a dumpster.

The picture was taken on Sunday night when temperatures dropped into the teens.

“It was 13 degrees outside so the guy was obviously all bundled up and you couldn’t even see his face,” said Boland.

Boland said she did some digging around and found out the man was homeless and worked at a fast food restaurant in Simpsonville.

“That’s what was so sad about the situation, to learn that this man has a job and he does work,” said Boland, “He was just trying to stay warm.”

Boland said this really hit home and she wanted to do something to help him out. She started a Go Fund Me page to help him get back on his feet.

“The donations started coming in,” said Boland, “It’s incredible that people would open their wallets to somebody they don’t even know.”

As of Thursday, the Go Fund Me account had generated $3400. Boland said she met the man and he told her he would use the money for a few months rent.

Boland said the money will go directly to the man’s bank account.

