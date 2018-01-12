Witnesses say dog found dead in Anderson fire, crews on scene

Crews respond to fire on S McDuffie Street in Anderson (FOX Carolina/ 1/11/18)

Dispatchers said crews responded to the scene of a fire in Anderson Thursday night.

The call came in at 10:23 p.m.

Anderson City Fire Department responded to the scene on S McDuffie Street.

Dispatchers said they were not aware of anyone being trapped inside the building.

Fire officials told FOX Carolina that no one had been found inside.

Witnesses on scene said a dog had been found dead, and a woman had not been found inside the building. They didn't believe the woman was inside the home, and witnesses said officials are looking for her in hospitals at this time.

Witnesses also said the fire started with some kind of explosion.

