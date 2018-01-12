Asheville Police investigating homicide after victim arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

The Asheville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting they say occurred Thursday night.

Police say, at approximately 9:42 p.m. a victim arrived at Mission Hospital with a wound consistent with a gunshot. The victim was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Officers say the victim was identified as 30-year-old Rhiannon M. Willetts.

Details are limited at this time. Detectives are following up on leads and analyzing evidence.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

