SLED investigating complaint alleging weapons missing from Upstate police department

Officials with the Seneca Police Department announced Friday that SLED has been called in to investigate a complaint involving weapons that are alleged to be missing from the Police Department.

Per police, the weapons were not part of any criminal investigation. The weapons were being held for safe keeping, they said.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office requested SLED investigate after receiving a complaint on the matter in December.

The investigation is ongoing.

