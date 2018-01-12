SLED investigating complaint alleging weapons missing from Upstate police department

A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >
It’s a social media trend that could quickly turn deadly.More >
The U.S. Department of Justice said a $23.9 million voluntary settlement has been reached with Benevis LLC and Kool Smiles Dental Clinics after allegations claiming medically unnecessary services were performed on children.More >
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >
Emergency crews are on scene at a school bus-involved accident in Easley.More >
The McCormick County Sheriff's Office said a fire killing four people is under investigation.More >
Jonathan Bennett, 23, was wanted in the death of 24-year-old Brittany White, his girlfriend and the mother of his 2-month-old daughter.More >
The Asheville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting they say occurred Thursday night.More >
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >
Lake Walk Tiny Home Community in Greer. (1/12/18)More >
A father and his three kids were laid to rest on Friday with the support of the community, family and friends and first responders from near and far.More >
The 2018 South Carolina International Auto Show is going on now through January 14th.More >
Deputies said 2 people were arrested and 11 illegal poker machines were seized in Cherokee Co. gambling bust.More >
The Parker District Fire Department was on scene of a fire at an abandoned business along Poinsett Highway.More >
3 children and a man were victims of a McCormick County house fire.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released mugshots of the suspects who are "most wanted" in the county.More >
First responders from the Upstate and all across the US are sharing photos to honor a 4-year-old boy killed in a house fire along with three others on Jan. 8.More >
Spartanburg County deputies have asked for the public's help tracking down these wanted suspects.More >
Police say a man in a dark blue hoodie in a red bandana pointed a firearm at a victim and demanded money.More >
