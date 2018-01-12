Roadwork to begin on US 76 E Belton Hwy on Monday

Drivers are asked to pay attention to warning signs as roadwork is done on US 76 E Belton Highway in Anderson County.

Officials say the roadwork will begin between Broadway Lake Road and Amity Road on Monday.

Workers will be performing lane closures as they mill and patch the roadway.

"Pay attention to warning signs, flagmen, men and equipment working in the road. Please take alternate routes to avoid this area if at all possible," the release read.

Drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

