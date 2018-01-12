Deputies: Manhunt underway after suspect escapes out of two-story window at courthouse

The Union County Sheriff's Office says a man escaped out of a window while he was at General Sessions court.

Deputies identified the man as 41-year-old Brent Tyson Austin. Austin is a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Austin escaped custody and stole a vehicle. Deputies said the stolen vehicle is a 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck, SC Tag #GWT 404. The vehicle has the word "intimidator" in red letters across the front windshield, deputies said.

Deputies said K-9 units were being used to search for Austin along Highway 9.

According to deputies, the stolen truck was found during the search.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said Austin's inmate clothing was found near the truck.

Anyone who sees Austin should call 911 immediately.

