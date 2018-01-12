SLED, deputies arrest inmate wanted after escaping through window of Union Co. courthouse

The Union County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after escaping out of a window while he was at General Sessions court.

Deputies identified the man as 41-year-old Brent Tyson Austin. Austin is a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Austin escaped custody and stole a vehicle. Deputies said the stolen vehicle is a 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck.

Deputies said K-9 units were being used to search for Austin along Highway 9.

According to deputies, the stolen truck was found during the search.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said Austin's inmate clothing was found near the truck.

Deputies said Austin has a grim reaper and cross tattoo on his upper left arm and two skull tattoos on his upper right arm.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office release a wanted poster for Austin, and said a $3,00 reward could be offered, depended on the level of information provided to law enforcement:

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies announced that Austin had been arrested and taken into custody around 10:55 p.m. in Union County by SLED and the Union County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS: Dog walks a total of 40 miles to find owners who couldn’t keep her

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.