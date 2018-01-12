Rain clearing out, COLDER weekend ahead

After heavy rain on Friday, much cooler and drier conditions are ahead for the weekend. The chilly air lasts into next week, and that could bring a chance for snow!

Expect scattered showers and isolated t-storms through this evening, then rain will taper off tonight. Snow will develop along the high mountain locations in NC overnight and slowly wind down into the AM hours. Saturday will be breezy and chilly with highs only reaching the 30s and 40s area-wide.

Sunday will bring less wind but COLD temps will prevail. Highs will warm into the mid 30s for the mountains and low 40s for the Upstate.

Next week stays cold, with a reinforcing shot of cold air coming for mid-week. With that colder air there may be some light moisture that would form some snow for our entire area. If we saw any flakes it would be on Wednesday, and it’s a bit too early to call on that panning out. Right now it doesn’t look like a major storm, but some light accumulations would be possible. Stay tuned!

