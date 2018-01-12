Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Friday.

Deputies said they responded to call about a reported shooting on the 600 block of California Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies found a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed from his injuries, deputies said. The coroner later identified the victim as 38-year-old Terry Steven Whiteside Jr. Coroner Clevenger said there is no address listed for Whiteside and his office has been unable to identify a permanent residence after interviewing the family.

Clevenger said Whiteside suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and passed away during surgery at 2:38 p.m. His manner of death will be ruled a homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness was able to give deputies the suspect's and a description of his vehicle.

Captain B.J. Bayne with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of Food Lion on West Mill Street in Columbus around 4:15 p.m. Bayne said Spartanburg County deputies had asked Polk County to be on the lookout for a black pic,up truck, and they later found Coggins inside the truck in the store parking lot.

Deputies identified the suspect as 23-year-old Patrick James Coggins of Landrum.

According to the sheriff's office, warrants have been signed on Coggins for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Polk County Sheriff's Office is working on a fugitive warrant for Coggins at this time, and he will be extradited to South Carolina on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said they will continue to investigate the incident.

