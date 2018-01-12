Troopers: One dead after collision on US-70 in Buncombe Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: One dead after collision on US-70 in Buncombe Co.

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
Buncombe County (FOX Carolina) -

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a collision on US-70. 

Troopers said a van pulled out of a parking lot on to US-70 and was hit in the side by a car traveling west. 

The van driver was killed, troopers said. 

Troopers said the road way has re-opened. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

MORE NEWS: Missing wallet returned by stranger, with thousands still inside

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.