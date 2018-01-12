Troopers: One dead after collision on US-70 in Buncombe Co.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a collision on US-70.

Troopers said a van pulled out of a parking lot on to US-70 and was hit in the side by a car traveling west.

The van driver was killed, troopers said.

Troopers said the road way has re-opened.

The victim has not yet been identified.

MORE NEWS: Missing wallet returned by stranger, with thousands still inside

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.