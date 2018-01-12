Emergency crews on scene of school-bus involved accident in Easley

Emergency crews are on scene of the accident. (Viewer photo).

Emergency crews are on scene at a school bus-involved accident in Easley.

John Eby with Pickens County Schools said 21 students from West End Elementary were on board during the accident.

Eby said no injuries have been reported at this time.

