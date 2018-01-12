Chicken Salad Chick hosts 10 Days of Giveaways

A southern restaurant chain is celebrating 10 years of operation with 10 days of deals.

Chicken Salad Chick announced that in honor of their 10th birthday, they will be doing daily giveaways at all of their locations starting Monday, January 15th and ending Thursday, January 25th. The Auburn, Alabama based company says that Guest Appreciation Day will be held on the final day where customers can get a free scoop of chicken salad for everyone with no purchase required.

Daily deals include:

Monday, Jan. 15th - Buy one large Quick Chick, get one small Quick Chick free.

Tuesday, Jan, 16th- Trio Tuesday: Free upgrade to a Chick Trio with a Chick purchase.

Wednesday, Jan. 17th- Kids eat free with purchase of a Chick special.

Thursday, Jan. 18th- Double Points Day: Loyalty members earn 2 points per $1 spent.

Friday, Jan. 19th- Free Drink Friday: Limited edition stadium cup for the first 100 guests who purchase a Chick Special.

Saturday, Jan 20th- Free phone extending stand for the first 100 guests who purchase a Chick Special.

Monday, Jan. 22nd- Birthday Cookie Giveaway: Free birthday cookie with the purchase of a Chick Trio.

Tuesday, Jan. 23rd- Free coozie with the purchase of a Chick Special.

Wednesday, Jan. 24th- Buy two large Quick Chicks, get one free.

Buy two large Quick Chicks, get one free. Thursday, Jan. 25th- Guest Appreciation Day: Free scoop of chicken salad for all guests, no purchase necessary.

Chicken Salad Chick has four locations in the Upstate. Three are in Greenville on Pelham Road, Garlington Road, and Augusta Street. One is in Easley on Calhoun Memorial Highway. Asheville also has a restaurant on South Tunnel Road.