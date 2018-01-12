Columbia Mayor ready to name Jan. 20 "Zion Williamson Day" - FOX Carolina 21

Columbia Mayor ready to name Jan. 20 "Zion Williamson Day"

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has his fingers crossed that Upstate high school basketball star Zion Williamson will bring his talents to Columbia

Mayor Benjamin took to Twitter on Friday to bestow compliments upon the promising young athlete:

And not by coincident, Williamson is expected to make his highly-anticipated final decision on what college to attend, on January 20. 

On Thursday, the teen reemerged on the basketball court after a hiatus due to a foot injury in November. He helped lead Spartanburg Day School to a victory over Asheville Christian, 71-62.

South Carolina Basketball Head Coach Frank Martin even retweeted Mayor Benjamin's message on Twitter, heightening the suspense surrounding Williamson's decision day.

