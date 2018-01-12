Columbia Mayor ready to name Jan. 20 "Zion Williamson Day"

Dispatchers said deputies are responding to the scene of a shooting in Greenville.More >
After heavy rain on Friday, much cooler and drier conditions are ahead for the weekend. The chilly air lasts into next week, and that could bring a chance for snow!More >
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
Saying goodbye in the morning to our furry family members is the toughest part of the day. But those days are over.More >
It’s a social media trend that could quickly turn deadly.More >
Spartanburg County dispatch says deputies are responding to a shots fired call.More >
The McCormick County Sheriff's Office said a fire killing four people is under investigation.More >
A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >
Union Police say a man escaped out of a window while he was at General Sessions court.More >
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >
Lake Walk Tiny Home Community in Greer. (1/12/18)More >
A father and his three kids were laid to rest on Friday with the support of the community, family and friends and first responders from near and far.More >
The 2018 South Carolina International Auto Show is going on now through January 14th.More >
Deputies said 2 people were arrested and 11 illegal poker machines were seized in Cherokee Co. gambling bust.More >
The Parker District Fire Department was on scene of a fire at an abandoned business along Poinsett Highway.More >
3 children and a man were victims of a McCormick County house fire.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released mugshots of the suspects who are "most wanted" in the county.More >
First responders from the Upstate and all across the US are sharing photos to honor a 4-year-old boy killed in a house fire along with three others on Jan. 8.More >
Spartanburg County deputies have asked for the public's help tracking down these wanted suspects.More >
Police say a man in a dark blue hoodie in a red bandana pointed a firearm at a victim and demanded money.More >
