Columbia Mayor ready to name Jan. 20 "Zion Williamson Day"

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has his fingers crossed that Upstate high school basketball star Zion Williamson will bring his talents to Columbia

Mayor Benjamin took to Twitter on Friday to bestow compliments upon the promising young athlete:

Ready to officially name January 20, 2018 “Zion Williamson Day” in @ColumbiaSC !Gifted athlete & even finer young man. #GoCocks ????@ZionW32 ?? https://t.co/Le0VzYLyBn — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) January 12, 2018

And not by coincident, Williamson is expected to make his highly-anticipated final decision on what college to attend, on January 20.

Zion Williamson to make school decision this month

On Thursday, the teen reemerged on the basketball court after a hiatus due to a foot injury in November. He helped lead Spartanburg Day School to a victory over Asheville Christian, 71-62.

South Carolina Basketball Head Coach Frank Martin even retweeted Mayor Benjamin's message on Twitter, heightening the suspense surrounding Williamson's decision day.

