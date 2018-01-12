Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office offering free church security seminars

An Upstate sheriff's office is offering free church security and active assailant training during January and February.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they will be hosting half-day training sessions for helping security teams and responding to active assailants. The Sheriff's Office says the seminars are in response to growing interest in security at houses of worship. Deputies will be teaching the seminars which will cover topics such as characteristics of suspicious behavior, active assailant incidents, and Trauma First Aid. The press release says that people who participate in the training will learn skills and get tools designed to address the "unique needs found in religious settings."

The first seminar takes place Saturday, January 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Concord Road Baptists Church. The Sheriff's Office says that over 400 people have registered so far for this class alone though space is still available for on-site registration.

Three more seminars have also been scheduled:

Welfare Baptist Church

January 27th – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

2106 Bolt Drive

Belton, SC 29627

New Holly Light Baptist Church

February 10th – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

6300 SC187 North

Anderson, SC 29625

Marathon Baptist Church

February 3rd – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

315 Roe Road

Greenville, SC 29611

The Sheriff's Office says that seminars are open to all leaders of houses of worship across the Upstate, including those outside Anderson County. People can pre-register for a seminar by calling (864) 260-4368 or emailing adonely@andersonsheriff.com with the participants name, number of people attending, organization name, and training date preference.