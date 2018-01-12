Deputies: One wounded following shooting at Greenville Co. hotel

One wounded in shooting at Greenville Co. hotel (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18)

Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in Greenville Friday night.

Officials with Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the Camelot Inn at 20 Woodmeade Way regarding a gunshot victim.

There, deputies said they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Deputies believe the incident initially happened at the Economy Inn at 3905 Augusta Road.

