Deputies: One wounded following shooting at Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in Greenville Friday night.

Officials with Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the Camelot Inn at 20 Woodmeade Way regarding a gunshot victim.

There, deputies said they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Deputies believe the incident initially happened at the Economy Inn at 3905 Augusta Road.

