Police seek suspect who passed teller note saying "gun $ now" during Franklin Co. bank robbery

Police need your help to identify the suspect in a bank robbery in Franklin County on Thursday.

Officers said the incident happened around 6:11 p.m. at Dills Grocery Store on the 12,000 block of Augusta Road in Lavonia.

Dispatchers said the suspect walked to the North East Georgia Bank inside the grocery store, and gave a teller a note that said, "gun $ now," on it before the teller quietly gave him around $1,000.

No one else in the store knew what was going on, said dispatchers, and the bank locked up after the suspect left and police arrived.

Police said the male subject was wearing a brown jacket with a hood, black baseball cap, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes, black gloves and black shirt, and appeared to be be in his 20's or 30's. Officers said he was seen getting into a dark-colored car with an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lavonia Police Department at (706) 356-4848.

