Dispatch reports armed robbery at Anderson Co. gas station - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch reports armed robbery at Anderson Co. gas station

Posted: Updated:
Deputies investigating reports of armed robbery at Anderson gas station (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18) Deputies investigating reports of armed robbery at Anderson gas station (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18)
Deputies investigating reports of armed robbery at Anderson gas station (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18) Deputies investigating reports of armed robbery at Anderson gas station (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18)
Deputies investigating reports of armed robbery at Anderson gas station (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18) Deputies investigating reports of armed robbery at Anderson gas station (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said deputies were on scene following reports of an armed robbery at an Anderson County gas station Friday night.

The incident happened at the Bright Mart gas station across the street from Subway on South Main Street.

Anderson County deputies were on scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: First responders show support as family of 4 killed in house fire laid to rest

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.