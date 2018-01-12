Tiny homes becoming popular in the Upstate

When you look inside Polly Runion's home, she has quite literally everything she wants--all packed into 396 square feet.

"I always wanted a cabin in the woods," she said.

Runion moved into the Lake Walk Tiny Home Community off Highway 101 in Greer three months ago, and she loves it.

"You don't have as much to clean," she said. "You can do your floors and get all your dusting done in an hour so you can get more free time."

She's not the only one. Word has gotten around about these tiny homes, thanks to the HGTV show "Tiny House, Big Living". The community where she lives has been featured on the show, which has led to calls to the community's owners.

"I started this for a leisurely retirement project and it kinda went crazy," said owner Randy Hanson.

Hanson said the property originally started out as a RV park, but it became more.

"We're trying to create a real cohesive community where people do things together," said Hanson.

The homes have all the necessary aspects that make it a home--bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms.

Runion said she didn't really have to give up much to move in.

"The furniture was too big to fit in here, so we had to get new furniture," she said.

