Coroner: Motorcyclist from TN killed in crash in Greenville

The Greenville County Coroner and Greenville City Police Department are investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist late Friday night.

Per the coroner, the motorcyclist was involved in a collision around 10 p.m. on Poinsett Highway at Rutherford Road. The 22-year-old male from Memphis, TN was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries at approximately 11:57 p.m.

The coroner identified the victim as Jackson James Roberts.

Autopsy results revealed his cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head. The collision was ruled an accident.

Roberts was a senior at Furman and a student coach for the lacrosse team. In a statement released on Facebook, the university's President, Elizabeth Davis said:

In this time of profound sorrow, the university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Jackson’s family and friends. Such a loss impacts the entire Furman community because we live and learn so closely together. That is why it’s important that we console one another in our grief and seek help if we need it. We give thanks for the life of Jackson and all he brought to our community. May all who knew him find peace and comfort during this difficult time.”

The school's full statement can be read below:

Mike Buddie, Athletic Director also released a statement on Twitter:

On behalf of the over 400 Furman student-athletes, coaches, staff, our many fans of Paladin athletics, we grieve with the tragic passing of Jackson Roberts, a valuable member of our men's lacrosse program. We were all greatly enriched by his life and the positive impact he had on his teammates and others, including its student colleagues, and we mourn his passing. To his family and many friends, we extend our deepest and most sincere sympathy.

No other details about the accident have been released at this time.

