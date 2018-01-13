Coroner: Remains of two people, dog found at scene of mobile hom - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Remains of two people, dog found at scene of mobile home fire in Oconee Co.

Posted: Updated:
Structure heavily damaged after overnight fire in Salem (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18) Structure heavily damaged after overnight fire in Salem (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18)
Structure heavily damaged after overnight fire in Salem (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18) Structure heavily damaged after overnight fire in Salem (FOX Carolina/ 1/12/18)
SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Oconee County Coroner said two people were killed in a fire early Saturday morning. 

The incident happened along the 200 block of Crestwood Drive in Salem.

The coroner said the structure was completely destroyed by the fire.

According to the coroner, the remains of a male, female, and a dog were found at the scene. 

The coroner said their causes of death remain under investigation, but appear to be related to the fire. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: gunman holding child hostage in car garage, no longer firing shots

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.