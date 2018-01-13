Coroner: Remains of two people, dog found at scene of mobile home fire in Oconee Co.

The Oconee County Coroner said two people were killed in a fire early Saturday morning.

The incident happened along the 200 block of Crestwood Drive in Salem.

The coroner said the structure was completely destroyed by the fire.

According to the coroner, the remains of a male, female, and a dog were found at the scene.

The coroner said their causes of death remain under investigation, but appear to be related to the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

