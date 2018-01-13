Dispatch: Three wounded in "possibly accidental" shooting in Greenville Co.

Three wounded in "possibly accidental" shooting in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/1/13/18)

Dispatchers said crews responded to an incident in Greenville County Saturday night.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said the incident happened along the 100 block of Linsey Lake Road. They said three victims were wounded and that the shooting may have been "possibly accidental."

The coroner has not been called to the scene at this time.

