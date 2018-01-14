Fire crews respond to fire at two Upstate businesses

Representative Trey Gowdy resigned from the House Ethics Committee after serving as a member for five years.More >
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Dispatchers said crews responded to an incident in Greenville County Saturday night.More >
Frank McAlister's death nearly 25 years ago had long stumped detectives. His skeletal remains were found in rural California months after the car he'd been driving was found mysteriously abandoned.More >
Investigators in Greenville are searching for a missing teen last seen Thursday.More >
The Greenville County Coroner and Greenville City Police Department are investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist late Friday night.More >
It's unclear if any mental health tests were conducted, despite urging from mental health professionals.More >
Clemson defeats Miami 72-63. (1/12/18)More >
High school students, parents, guidance counselors, and alumni gathered for the 2018 King Legacy HBCU STEM Fair.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in January 2018.More >
Lake Walk Tiny Home Community in Greer. (1/12/18)More >
A father and his three kids were laid to rest on Friday with the support of the community, family and friends and first responders from near and far.More >
The 2018 South Carolina International Auto Show is going on now through January 14th.More >
Deputies said 2 people were arrested and 11 illegal poker machines were seized in Cherokee Co. gambling bust.More >
The Parker District Fire Department was on scene of a fire at an abandoned business along Poinsett Highway.More >
3 children and a man were victims of a McCormick County house fire.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released mugshots of the suspects who are "most wanted" in the county.More >
