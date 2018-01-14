Fire crews respond to fire at two Upstate businesses

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at two Upstate businesses early Sunday morning.

Fire Marshal Jeff Nelson of Boiling Springs said the blaze took place at Doug Hall Garage as well as McCoys Auto Service located on Old Spartanburg Road. He said the smoke was coming through the roof when they arrived, but that most of the damage appeared to be to McCoys.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Greer, Pelham-Batesville, and Maudlin Fire Departments assisted with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The business is closed on Sundays.

MORE NEWS: Mother kills two children, jumps from interstate in double murder-suicide

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.