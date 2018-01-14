Red Cross assisting family after house damaged by fire in Sparta - FOX Carolina 21

Red Cross assisting family after house damaged by fire in Spartanburg

House fire in Hayne Street. (1/14/18 FOX Carolina) House fire in Hayne Street. (1/14/18 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Spartanburg on Sunday.

The blaze took place at a home on Hayne Street. The call came in at 7:06 a.m.

Per fire officials, at least half of the house was damaged.

Two adults were home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries to report.

The Spartanburg City, Una, Whitney and Hilltop Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

No further details were released.

