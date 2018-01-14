Police: Gunshot victim taken to ER after shooting in Greer - FOX Carolina 21

Officers with the Greer Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Per police, the reported shooting took place on the 200 block of Biblebrook Drive. The call came in around 1:30 p.m.

One victim was transported to the emergency room with a gunshot wound, police confirmed.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Police say the incident is believed to have been isolated and there is no danger to the public.

