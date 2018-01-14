Cold continues with a chance for SNOW SHOWERS Tuesday night

The big chill will continue into early and mid-next week, and still with a chance at seeing a few flurries and perhaps a snow dusting for some Tuesday night.

Tonight will bring us back into the teens in the mountains and low 20s in the Upstate under a partly cloudy sky.

The sun will be out for our Martin Luther King Day with similar highs in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday will be a touch warmer in the 40s for everyone ahead of another cold front that will not only push temperatures down even further, but also provide a chance for a few snow showers.

Sunday afternoon’s model runs still show lots of disagreement, but a couple of them indicate that a snow dusting up to an inch is possible in the mountains.

These same models say that the Upstate could also possibly see a light coating of snow Tuesday night at the very most after starting with a few rain showers Tuesday evening.

There are also other models that show only the mountains receiving any snow with the Upstate only getting maybe a few flurries.

In other words, there is still a CHANCE for snow Tuesday night, but the better chance is in the mountains and uncertainty is still quite highs so be sure to stay tuned to future forecasts.

One sure thing is that temperatures will dive into the 20s and 30s for highs on Wednesday and into the teens Wednesday night.

The good news is that we’ll bounce back into the 50s to near 60 by next weekend.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.