Duke Energy Progress asks Asheville customers to reduce electricity use during cold snap

Representative Trey Gowdy resigned from the House Ethics Committee after serving as a member for five years.More >
Representative Trey Gowdy resigned from the House Ethics Committee after serving as a member for five years.More >
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.More >
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at two Upstate businesses early Sunday morning.More >
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at two Upstate businesses early Sunday morning.More >
Dispatchers said crews responded to an incident in Greenville County Saturday night.More >
Dispatchers said crews responded to an incident in Greenville County Saturday night.More >
Officers with the Greer Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon.More >
Officers with the Greer Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon.More >
The Greenville County Coroner and Greenville City Police Department are investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist late Friday night.More >
The Greenville County Coroner and Greenville City Police Department are investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist late Friday night.More >
Police said an investigation is underway after an overnight fire in Oconee County.More >
Police said an investigation is underway after an overnight fire in Oconee County.More >
Sunday, January 14th marked National Dress Up Your Pet Day, so FOX Carolina viewers shared their best photos of their best-dressed pets!More >
Sunday, January 14th marked National Dress Up Your Pet Day, so FOX Carolina viewers shared their best photos of their best-dressed pets!More >
Clemson defeats Miami 72-63. (1/12/18)More >
Clemson defeats Miami 72-63. (1/12/18)More >
High school students, parents, guidance counselors, and alumni gathered for the 2018 King Legacy HBCU STEM Fair.More >
High school students, parents, guidance counselors, and alumni gathered for the 2018 King Legacy HBCU STEM Fair.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in January 2018.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in January 2018.More >
Lake Walk Tiny Home Community in Greer. (1/12/18)More >
Lake Walk Tiny Home Community in Greer. (1/12/18)More >
A father and his three kids were laid to rest on Friday with the support of the community, family and friends and first responders from near and far.More >
A father and his three kids were laid to rest on Friday with the support of the community, family and friends and first responders from near and far.More >
The 2018 South Carolina International Auto Show is going on now through January 14th.More >
The 2018 South Carolina International Auto Show is going on now through January 14th.More >
Deputies said 2 people were arrested and 11 illegal poker machines were seized in Cherokee Co. gambling bust.More >
Deputies said 2 people were arrested and 11 illegal poker machines were seized in Cherokee Co. gambling bust.More >
The Parker District Fire Department was on scene of a fire at an abandoned business along Poinsett Highway.More >
The Parker District Fire Department was on scene of a fire at an abandoned business along Poinsett Highway.More >
3 children and a man were victims of a McCormick County house fire.More >
3 children and a man were victims of a McCormick County house fire.More >