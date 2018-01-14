Duke Energy Progress asks Asheville customers to reduce electricity use during cold snap

Officials with Duke Energy Progress are asking customers in the Asheville area to reduce their electricity use during the cold snap.

The company asked that customers reduce their electricity use until 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Duke Energy Progress officials said the effort will help prevent high energy demand on the electric grid that is caused by cold temperatures.

The company has offered the following tips to help customers cut back on their electricity use:

Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable temperature when you are home and turn it down a degree or two when you leave.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Postpone chores that require electrical appliances.

Unplug cell phone and table chargers.

Turn on ceiling fans in a clockwise direction, which will push warm air back down into the room.

Leave your blinds open to let the sun warm the house.

For more tips, visit the Duke Energy website.

