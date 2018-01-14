FD: Woman airlifted to burn center after rescued from Greer house fire

Officials with the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said a woman was injured in a house fire in Greer early Sunday.

Crews responded to a two-story residence along the 400 block of Rosehaven Way around 12:32 a.m.

Firefighters said the blaze started around the stove kitchen, but they were unsure what exactly caused it. The kitchen received heavy damage, the first floor received smoke and heat damage and the second floor sustained some smoke damage as well.

A female occupant was sent to Pelham Medical Center and then airlifted to Augusta Burn Center for treatment, said fire officials. The victim's status is uknown at this time.

Firefighters say she was pulled from the fire by crews on the first floor.

The fire took over 4 hours to be put down.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Five reasons you're not losing weight

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.