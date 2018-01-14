Deputies: Suspect sought after gunshot victim found at Greenville Co. apts

Deputies said an investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was located at a Greenville County apartment complex on Sunday.

According to Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 6:55 p.m. Deputies found the victim in the parking lot in front of the 1100 building of Crestwood Forest Apartments in Greenville.

Bolt said the victim was taken to the hospital and was shot at least one time. The victim's condition remains unknown.

Deputies said the suspect was wearing all black and ran away from the scene. A K9 unit was used, but had no luck picking up a track on the suspect, said Bolt.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

