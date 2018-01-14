Deputies: Suspect sought after gunshot victim found at Greenville Co. apts

Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was located at a Greenville County apartment complex on Sunday.More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after escaping out of a window while he was at General Sessions court.More >
Lyman police said a 66-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and other offenses after shooting his stepson in a home on Walcott Drive Sunday night.More >
The weather stays generally cold this week with a chance of light snow late Tuesday then warmer for the weekend!More >
Police said a suspect was being questioned after they responded to a Walmart in Spartanburg Sunday night.More >
Police said an investigation is underway after an overnight fire in Oconee County.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
Officers with the Greer Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon.More >
MLK Day parade and program in Abbeville Co. (1/14/18)More >
The 29th Annual King's Day Program was held in Calhoun Falls on Sunday.More >
Sunday, January 14th marked National Dress Up Your Pet Day, so FOX Carolina viewers shared their best photos of their best-dressed pets!More >
Clemson defeats Miami 72-63. (1/12/18)More >
High school students, parents, guidance counselors, and alumni gathered for the 2018 King Legacy HBCU STEM Fair.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in January 2018.More >
Lake Walk Tiny Home Community in Greer. (1/12/18)More >
A father and his three kids were laid to rest on Friday with the support of the community, family and friends and first responders from near and far.More >
The 2018 South Carolina International Auto Show is going on now through January 14th.More >
Deputies said 2 people were arrested and 11 illegal poker machines were seized in Cherokee Co. gambling bust.More >
