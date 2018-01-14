Lyman man accused of shooting stepson told police 'If I wanted to kill him, I could have'

Dispatch reports shooting on Walcott Drive in Spartanburg Co. (FOX Carolina/1/14/18)

Lyman police said a 66-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and other offenses after shooting his stepson in a home on Walcott Drive Sunday night.

Chief Jay Hayes with the Lyman Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m.

Hayes said the suspect, James Ronald Edwards, shot his stepson in the chest after an argument.

According to the police incident report, Edwards came out of the house with his hands up when officers arrived and admitted to shooting the 28-year-old victim.

Edward told officers he didn't like how his wife was being treated by the victim and that the issue had been accumulating over time.

Police reports state Edwards stated, "I didn't hit him in the heart, I hit him in the shoulder. If I wanted to kill him, I could have."

Edwards was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

