Police: Suspect questioned after officers respond to Spartanburg Walmart for unfounded threat

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said a suspect was being questioned after they responded to a Walmart in Spartanburg Sunday night.

Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department said officers responded after getting reports of a threat at the Walmart on East Main Street. Littlejohn said nothing was confirmed to be true, however, and there were no injuries reported.

A suspect was being questioned for disorderly conduct, but no arrests were made, at last check. 

Littlejohn said the store was evacuated based on the initial information officers received, but that information was later found to be false.

